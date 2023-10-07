Former Central football state champions Kalib, Liam Fortner face old coach in Army-Boston College

Former Knoxville Central coach Bryson Rosser is on staff at Boston College football this year as the assistant director of offensive recruiting and as an assistant hel. His Eagles will face two of his former Central players on Saturday.

Twins Kalib and Liam Fortner are sophomores at Army, who faces BC at Noon Saturday at West Point in a game televised on CBS Sports Network and streamed on Paramount+, and FUBO.

Rosser and the Fortner twins won back-to-back Class 5A state titles in 2018 and 2019, with Kalib Fortner earning MVP honors in the 2018 state championship game.

Kalib Fortner is a linebacker who has played in all four games this season and posted 14 total tackles and a sack in 2023. He made his first career start against Syracuse on Sept. 23.

Liam Fortner is a wide receiver who has made one catch this season for 53 yards in the Black Knights' run-heavy offense. He made his first career start against Delaware State on Sept. 9 and is listed as a starter on Army's most recent depth chart.

Army is 2-2 and coming off a bye week, while Boston College is 2-3 after winning against Virginia last weekend.

What channel is Army vs. Boston College today?

TV channel: CBS Sports Network

Stream: Paramount+, CBSSports.com and FUBO

Chris Lewis and Ross Tucker will call the game from the booth at Michie Stadium, with Tina Cervasio reporting from the sidelines. The game is scheduled for a Noon kickoff on Saturday.

Streaming options for the game include Paramount+, CBS's subscription streaming service, and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Kalib, Liam Fortner faces old Central coach in Army-Boston College