Former Central Columbia Head Coach Praises Future NFL Pick Jared Verse

Nick Zelaya

Jared Verse has been viewed as a first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft all season, and now he’s still projected to land a team on the first day. Verse played his high school football at Central Columbia, and after two seasons at the University of Albany, he played at Florida State, finishing his senior season with 41 tackles and nine sacks.

