Former Celtics All-Star Isaiah Thomas lands new broadcasting gig with Overtime Elite

Two-time NBA All-Star and former Boston Celtics fan favorite Isaiah Thomas is reportedly becoming a broadcaster for Overtime Elite, a professional basketball league based in Atlanta. The league recently announced a partnership with Amazon to stream games exclusively on Prime Video.

Thomas, 33, joined Boston at the 2015 NBA trade deadline, and became an instant hit for a rebuilding Celtics team. He most recently played for the Charlotte Hornets, appearing in 17 regular season games last year.

Overtime Elite, or OTE for short, is a six-team league designed to give top prospects a chance to earn a salary as they showcase their skills. Built around 16-to-20-year old players from around the world, OTE’s season runs from November through March. Thomas will begin broadcasting as soon as tonight.

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Related

Celtics vet Blake Griffin on growing up biracial Numbers suggest star Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum is well-positioned to win MVP this season Two Boston Celtics players make All-NBA per HoopsHype's Global Rating It's not just you. NBA refs are extra visible early this season Celtics Lab 154: What's true, false, or too soon to tell about early-season Boston Celtics trends with Chris Forsberg Could the Hornets' PJ Washington make sense as a Boston Celtics trade target?

List

Celtics, NBA Twitter react to Boston's 126-122 squeaker vs. Thunder

List

Celtics place five players in HoopsHype's 2022-23 trade value rankings

List

Jaylen Brown questions Joe Tsai's lack of clarity amid on-going Kyrie Irving suspension

List

Marcus Smart leads the way as Celtics roar back to defeat Thunder 126-122

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire