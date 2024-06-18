Former Celtics players react as Boston wins 18th championship
The Boston Celtics have done it. With a 4-1 series win over the Dallas Mavericks in the 2024 NBA Finals, Boston has secured its 18th championship, surpassing the rival Los Angeles Lakers for the most in NBA history.
As the confetti fell at TD Garden, former Celtics players chimed in on social media to react to their team winning its first title in 16 years, with a dominant 106-88 win in Game 5.
Kendrick Perkins claimed this season's Celtics team completed the most dominant playoff run of all-time:
A straight ass kicking tonight by the Celtics to top off one the Greatest Championship runs in NBA History. Carry on…
— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 18, 2024
Kevin Garnett shares a GIF of when he won the Finals in Boston:
☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️LET’S GOOOO!!!! pic.twitter.com/SqkORT8Te6
— Kevin Garnett (@KevinGarnett5KG) June 18, 2024
Paul Pierce seemingly called out those who doubted that Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown could win together:
What can they say now ☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️☘️🥲🤪🤪🤪🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳🥳
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 18, 2024
Pierce is also excited for Boston's iconic duck boat parade celebration, which is rumored to be on Friday:
Gas up the Duck Boats
— Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 18, 2024
Isaiah Thomas showed love to his former team for accomplishing the ultimate goal:
They did that 🤝🏾
— Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) June 18, 2024
Evan Turner was loving the videos of the Celtics' locker-room celebrations:
Sam cassell wild for pouring champagne on Tatum
— Evan Turner (@thekidet) June 18, 2024
Antoine Walker shared a throwback picture of him in green calling for Banner 18:
Number 18 @celtics pic.twitter.com/1ecHCdCVqP
— Antoine Walker (@WalkerAntoine8) June 17, 2024
Meanwhile, Rasheed Wallace -- who spent the 2009-10 season with the Celtics -- was left wondering if Boston will repeat:
Can they go back-to-back?
— Rasheed Wallace (@UnderdogSheed) June 18, 2024