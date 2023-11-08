Former Celtics guard Malcolm Brogdon’s Wellesly home sold

If Malcolm Brogdon had any desire to put his stint with the Boston Celtics behind him entirely, recent news suggests that this is one step closer to being possible with the Virginia alum’s Boston-area home selling very soon after going on the market, per NBC 10 Boston’s Cindy Bailen.

Brogdon, who was dealt to the Portland Trail Blazers as part of the trade that sent Jrue Holiday to the Celtics, recently decided to sell his home in Wellesley. This new building, situated in the Cliff Estates neighborhood, was in excellent condition and was bought by Brogdon just over a year ago in August 2022 for a sum of $4,400,000 according to the article.

The property boasted an impressive 7,323 square feet of luxury living space, with six bedrooms and seven bathrooms. In a quick turnaround, the property was sold within a week of being offered for sale.

