Former Celtics guard Jeff Teague signs with Milwaukee Bucks

Former C's guard Jeff Teague signs with Eastern Conference contender originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

At the 2021 NBA trade deadline, the Boston Celtics swung a deal for Evan Fournier. They surrendered two second-round picks and sent Jeff Teague to the Orlando Magic as part of the deal.

But the Magic didn't want to keep Teague. They're looking to rebuild after trading away their three top players, Fournier, Nikola Vucevic, and Aaron Gordon. So, they decided to buy Teague out of his contract and let him hit the free-agent market.

He didn't stay available for too long.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the Milwaukee Bucks have agreed to a deal with Teague.

Free agent guard Jeff Teague is signing with Milwaukee, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 29, 2021

This is a sensible fit for Teague. The Bucks could use some extra point guard depth, as D.J. Augustin has fallen out of the rotation lately. Bryn Forbes and Donte DiVincenzo have handled some point guard duties, but Teague brings a more experienced option to the fold, and one that has played better (of late) than Augustin.

Besides, Teague has a lot of experience playing for Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer. They spent three seasons together with the Atlanta Hawks, and Teague averaged 16 points, 6.5 assists, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.3 steals per game during that timeframe. He also made his lone All-Star Game appearance under Budenholzer's tutelage.

Does that mean that Teague will return to All-Star form in Milwaukee? Certainly not. But will he be a potential point guard upgrade and a strong depth piece at the very least? Absolutely.

Though Teague is gone, the C's have plenty of options available at the point guard spot. Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, and Payton Pritchard will play a majority of minutes there, and Fournier ran the point a bit for the Magic. So, Boston will have plenty of ways to replace the departed Teague.