Former Celtics forward Juancho Hernangomez dealt again in 3-team deal sending him to Utah

Recent Boston Celtic and (for now) San Antonio Spurs forward Juancho Hernangomez finds himself on the move yet again after being dealt by Boston to the Spurs in January, with the Spanish swingman reportedly being sent to the Utah Jazz as part of a three-team deal with the Portland Trail Blazers, per ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.

“The Utah Jazz are acquiring guard Portland’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Spurs’ Juancho Hernangomez in a three-way deal,” tweeted Woj Wednesday afternoon. “The Spurs (get) guard Tomas Satoransky and a second-round pick, and the Blazers get Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes, and a second-round pick.”

The trade has turned heads in the NBA media sphere with the surprisingly low cost for the Jazz to unload Joe Ingles’ deal AND pick up Nickeil Alexander-Walker, a solid rotation player with upside.

The Utah Jazz are acquiring guard Portland’s Nickeil Alexander-Walker and the Spurs’ Juancho Hernangomez in a three-way deal, sources tell ESPN. The Spurs gets guard Tomas Satoransky and a second-round pick, and the Blazers get Joe Ingles, Elijah Hughes and a second-round pick. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 9, 2022

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Related

Celtics Lab 88: Making sense of the early deadline moves, rumors - and what it could mean in the East with Nick Fay WATCH: Boston's two way forward Sam Hauser gets 30 points, 5 boards, 6 assists on 7-of-13 shooting from 3 vs. Grand Rapids WATCH: Would it make sense to try and trade Robert Williams III for Indiana's Domantas Sabonis? Celtics team president Brad Stevens called 'fair' in trade discussions by other execs (report)

List