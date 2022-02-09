Former Celtics forward Gordon Hayward out indefinitely with ankle injury

Former C's forward Hayward suffers ankle injury, out indefinitely originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Injuries continue to plague former Boston Celtics forward Gordon Hayward.

Now in his second season with the Charlotte Hornets, the 31-year-old Hayward left Monday's game against the Toronto Raptors with a left ankle sprain and did not return.

On Tuesday, the team announced he'd be out indefinitely.

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets F Gordon Hayward underwent an X-Ray on his left ankle which was negative. Hayward also underwent an MRI on his left ankle which revealed sprained ligaments. Hayward will be listed as OUT indefinitely & updates on his status will be provided as appropriate. — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) February 9, 2022

Hayward had actually remained mostly healthy for the Hornets in 2021-22, playing and starting in 48 of 55 games for Charlotte, which entered the night 28-27 -- two games back of the Celtics in the Eastern Conference standings.

But Hayward, who joined the Hornets via sign-and-trade on a four-year, $120 million in 2020 after three injury ravaged seasons in Boston, missed 28 (of 72) regular season games last year, one year after missing 20 (of 72) contests for the Celtics with various ailments.

Over seven seasons with the Utah Jazz to begin his career, Hayward only missed 42 games combined before suffering a horrific leg injury in his Boston debut in the fall of 2017 which caused him to miss the remainder of that season.

Hayward was averaging 16.1 points per game for Charlotte this season, fifth on the team -- though less than four points per game fewer than leader Miles Bridges (19.8).