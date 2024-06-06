Former Celtics fan favorite believes Mavericks have the best duo

Isaiah Thomas believes the Dallas Mavericks have the better duo heading into the NBA Finals. The former Boston Celtics guard sees Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving as the more skilled tandem over Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. Despite Boston’s star forwards being elite on both sides of the ball.

Thomas made the comments during a recent appearance on the “Bully Ball” podcast. He discussed the NBA Finals matchup and anointed Doncic and Irving as two of the best players to ever grace the league, regardless of generation or era. As such, Thomas likely sees the Mavericks as having a significant advantage heading into their series.

“Two of the best ever,” Thomas said. “Obviously, Jayson Tatum and those guys are really good. Jaylen Brown is really good. But Luka and Kyrie are something we haven’t seen. And I’m putting them two, like they got the best duo…They got the best duo, they just don’t got the best team.”

Tatum and Brown play both sides of the ball. They are not only elite scorers and playmakers but also defend at an elite level and can rebound with the best of them. That is why the Celtics are such a formidable opponent; you can’t exploit them on either side of the floor.

The Celtics will enter the Finals as heavy favorites to win a championship, regardless of what Thomas thinks. They have the better roster. They are better defensively and arguably have the best duo in the series. It won’t be easy, but the Celtics will be looking to finish a journey that started when Thomas was still suiting up for the team.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire