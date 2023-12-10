Former Celtics coach Doc Rivers on why he thinks Boston has the best sports fans

Former Boston Celtics head coach Doc Rivers has not been shy of late about his affinity for his time at the helm of the team he helped win an NBA title with in 2008. Speaking in a recent NESN video, the ESPN broadcaster singled out Boston for its extraordinary sports fans.

According to Rivers, what sets Boston apart is the unequaled combination of love, knowledge, and respect that the fans have for the game. He emphasized the depth of knowledge Boston fans have about their teams, and their love for them as well. What stands out most for Rivers is the respect these fans show for the game.

He believes that this sets Boston apart from any other city when it comes to the overall qualities of the fans.

Check out his comments in full above!

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire