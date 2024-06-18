Former Celtics, Boston sports legends react to Banner 18

For the first time since 2008, the Boston Celtics returned to the pinnacle of the basketball world Monday night, as they capped the 4-1 series victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The franchise’s 18th banner breaks a tie with their cross-coast rivals in Los Angeles for the most titles in NBA history.

Reaction poured in from former members of the team and other Boston sports legends as the Celtics claimed Banner 18.

The Truth and the previous Celtics Finals MVP chimed in to congratulate his former team.

Congratulations to the 23-24 NBA Champions My Boston Celtics — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 18, 2024

Kevin Garnett reminded the 2024 champions that once again, anything is possible.

Kendrick Perkins acknowledged the dominating fashion in which the team brought Banner 18 to Boston.

I didn’t believe they could get it done with Joe style of play.



I thought that Tatum and Brown couldn’t do it together



They proved me wrong and 16 years later after I help deliver Banner 17 this @celtics team just completed the mission in dominating fashion to bring Banner… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) June 18, 2024

The GOAT also extending his congrats to the 2024 Boston Celtics.

Another one in Boston ☘️ — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) June 18, 2024

Former Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez expressed his pride in the team.

The unselfishness and humbleness of this team is an example for anyone that plays any sport! So proud of you @celtics congrats to everyone from top to bottom! Congrats Al!! #humblydone #nbafinals #celtics #platanopower #banner18 #🇩🇴🇩🇴🇩🇴 https://t.co/M41lNOaFkQ — Pedro Martinez (@45PedroMartinez) June 18, 2024

Even a Laker tipped his cap to the champs.

Congratulations to the Boston Celtics Majority Owner Wyc Grousbeck, Coach Joe Mazzulla, their three leaders Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Jrue Holiday, and the rest of the team for winning the NBA Championship! — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 18, 2024

Although it did not come without some mixed emotions.

I hate that the Celtics officially have more championships than us now 🙄 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) June 18, 2024

And the President of the United States commended the C’s for their legacy of excellence.

Congrats @celtics, the 2023-2024 NBA Champions and now the all-time NBA leader with 18 titles.



A true legacy of excellence. https://t.co/WLts3VNeAT — President Biden (@POTUS) June 18, 2024





This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

