Former Celtics, Boston sports legends react to Banner 18

bryan lambert
·2 min read

For the first time since 2008, the Boston Celtics returned to the pinnacle of the basketball world Monday night, as they capped the 4-1 series victory over the Dallas Mavericks. The franchise’s 18th banner breaks a tie with their cross-coast rivals in Los Angeles for the most titles in NBA history.

Reaction poured in from former members of the team and other Boston sports legends as the Celtics claimed Banner 18.

The Truth and the previous Celtics Finals MVP chimed in to congratulate his former team.

Kevin Garnett reminded the 2024 champions that once again, anything is possible.

Kendrick Perkins acknowledged the dominating fashion in which the team brought Banner 18 to Boston.

The GOAT also extending his congrats to the 2024 Boston Celtics.

Former Red Sox pitcher Pedro Martinez expressed his pride in the team.

Even a Laker tipped his cap to the champs.

Although it did not come without some mixed emotions.

And the President of the United States commended the C’s for their legacy of excellence.


This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

