Former Celtic midfielder makes David de Gea transfer plea

Former Celtic midfielder Peter Grant wants to see the Scottish club sign David de Gea.

The Spanish goalkeeper has been out of the game for a year after being let go by Manchester United at the end of his contract.

Despite turning down multiple offers from Saudi Pro League clubs, De Gea has yet to find a club.

Speaking to GO Radio, Grant claims the 33-year-old could follow Joe Hart’s footsteps by heading to Celtic Park.

“I’ve got the throw one out there,” Grant said, as cited by Celtic Way. “I look at David de Gea, he’s been training non-league in England. And I’m thinking ‘there’s someone like David de Gea, a club like Celtic, European football. Would that excite him?

“Okay, it will cost you a few shillings. But if he’s not going to the likes of Saudi Arabia, because no doubt that’s where he’d get the most money. But if he’s taken a year out and all of a sudden wants to get back – big nights at Celtic Park, eight Champions League matches. Would that be something that excites him?

“But that’s somebody I’d be looking at. That’s the sort of personality you’re probably going to have to replace Joe Hart with.”

Celtic are looking for a new first-choice goalkeeper following Hart’s decision to retire earlier this season. They couldn’t ask for a better replacement than De Gea but such a deal will seem unlikely until talks are held between both parties.

Let us know in the comments section if you think Brendan Rodgers could bring De Gea to Celtic Park.

