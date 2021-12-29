Former Celtic Greg Monroe playing with Minnesota made NBA history

Former Boston Celtics and new Minnesota Timberwolves center Greg Monroe made history by signing a 10-day deal with the team Monday. His 25 minutes played Monday marked the 541st player to play in the NBA this season, a new record despite most teams playing around only 34 games thus far, according to ESPN.

Monroe, 31, put in an honest shift against the Celtics, with 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists off the bench. He signed with Minnesota after playing 12 games in the G League for the Capital City Go-Go. He hadn’t touched an NBA court since 2019 before signing up to play for the T-Wolves earlier this week.

A host of league veterans and young hopefuls have signed short-term deals with teams to spell a rise in COVID-19 cases over the past few weeks.

Greg Monroe is the 541st player to play in the NBA this season, the most in a season in NBA history. pic.twitter.com/QqDXkSECsi — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 28, 2021

