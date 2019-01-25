Former Celtic gets a surprise All-Star vote originally appeared on nbcsportsboston.com

On Thursday, the Eastern Conference starting lineup for the NBA All-Star Game was announced.

It's no real surprise that Celtics star Kyrie Irving was voted into the starting five. What was surprising, however, is the former Celtic that somehow received a vote.

The TNT guys said at least one NBA player voted for former Cs two-way guy Walt Lemon to be an All-Star starter ha — Adam Himmelsbach (@AdamHimmelsbach) January 25, 2019

Yes, Boston's former reserve guard Walt Lemon Jr. hilariously was voted by one of the players to be an All-Star Game starter. Lemon signed a two-way contract with the C's back in July, but never appeared in a game with the team. The 26-year-old currently plays for the Windy City Bulls, the Chicago Bulls' G League affiliate.

This just goes to show the risk involved in giving players the power to vote on All-Star Game starters. There always will be jokesters that spend a vote on the Walt Lemons of the world.

