Former Celtic Daniel Theis throws down must-see dunk in Bulls debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

One of the more surprising moves of the 2021 NBA trade deadline came when the Boston Celtics sent Daniel Theis to the Chicago Bulls. The return netted them two other big men, Moritz Wagner and Luke Kornet.

Wagner and Kornet have had their moments so far in their brief tenures with the C's, but their highlights pale in comparison to Theis' first big play with the Bulls.

Against the Golden State Warriors on Monday night, Theis converted on an amazing alley-oop jam from Patrick Williams. Here's a look at it via the Chicago Bulls Twitter account.

Wow.

That's a pretty amazing play, the likes of which Celtics fans have seen Theis make before. In fact, to Boston fans, the more surprising aspect of this dunk is that Theis actually got the benefit of a whistle on this and-one play.

C's fans will certainly be staring longingly at the impact that Theis is making on the Bulls after the C's biggest trade deadline acquisition, Evan Fournier, put up a dud in his debut with the team. But with Robert Williams' emergence, the team is well taken care of at center, and Fournier should bounce back on Wednesday against the Dallas Mavericks.