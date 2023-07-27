Former Cats make early camp impressions

Jul. 27—Now that every NFL team has at least begun the rookie portion of their camps for 2023, early impressions of Kentucky's batch of rookies are starting to emerge.

Will Levis, who was selected in the early second round by the Tennessee Titans, headlines a group of former Cats trying to find their way at the professional level. Heralded running back Chris Rodriguez Jr., selected by the Washington Commanders in the sixth round, and cornerback Carrington Valentine, a Green Bay Packers seventh-round pick, were the only other UK players selected.

However, offensive lineman Tashawn Manning (Baltimore Ravens), defensive back Keidron Smith (Miami Dolphins) and linebacker DeAndre Square (LA Rams) went undrafted but later signed with teams in hopes of making their rosters.

Late last week, Levis signed a four-year rookie contract worth $9.5 million as he's expected to battle Malik Wilson for the Titans' back-up quarterback role.

"I thought Malik [Willis] came out of the spring with glaring improvement," Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel said when camp opened. "Will [Levis] learned about what it takes to be an NFL quarterback and certainly the consistency that Ryan [Tannehill] showed during the offseason and his willingness to pick up new terminology with the offense.

"We feel good about where we're at. You can't have too many quarterbacks, and hopefully, they're all good ones and we'll have tough decisions. It was fun to see the guys improve."

Levis, who's stood out because of his arm strength but has also been criticized for his decision-making skills, has worked to improve his accuracy on short-range throws.

"I think that showed up throughout the offseason, some of those routes where you have to kind of throw it out in front of somebody or zone coverage when you have to put the ball over defenders into a spot," Vrabel added. "I thought there was evidence of that. He made a throw the other day where there was evidence of that — maybe had to put some touch on it — and again, Will is a big, strong kid that's going to continue to improve and sees defenses and recognition and where to go with the ball, and then he has to throw at different speeds."

For Rodriguez, his early training camp experience has been about simply focusing on the details that come with playing in the NFL.

"I'm still trying to figure myself out, where I fit into the offense," admitted Rodriguez, who's slated as the third-string runner behind Washington's 1-2 punch of Brian Robinson Jr. and Antonio Gibson. "I know coach is putting me in a lot of different positions, whether it's running or going out for a pass."

Though he wasn't necessarily known for his pass-catching ability at Kentucky, Rodriguez said it's certainly something he's willing to improve.

"If we have a flat route, it's knowing where we're going and not getting too vertical — just getting straight to it," said Rodriguez, who signed a four-year, $4 million contract with the Commanders in May. "Just small stuff, like when you catch the ball, make a tight turn.

"If my number's called, I'm going to do it."

Valentine, meanwhile, will have to work his way up the Green Bay defensive back depth chart, but he's already made a positive impression on his coaches and teammates.

"I thought CV has done an unbelievable job," Packers coach Matt LaFleur said earlier this summer. "You can really see the body movement skills that he possesses, and he's been working hard. He certainly has the talent. It's on him to put it all together and go out there and do it in the preseason."

Valentine, who signed a four-year, $3.9 million contract with Green Bay in May, will look to secure a spot as the Packers' No. 5 cornerback.

Among other rumblings, Square earned acclaim as a pre-draft sleeper but will have to find his way onto the Rams' roster another way. He's expected to land a spot with the practice squad.

Manning, meanwhile, has an opportunity to make the Ravens' 53-man roster due to aging and injured offensive linemen already on the roster. Manning, who played most of his college career at Auburn before transferring to Kentucky, is more likely to make an impact in 2024.

Smith will also face an uphill battle to earn a spot with Miami, stuck behind standouts like Xavien Howard and Jalen Ramsey. He'll likely enter training camp as the Dolphins' No. 5 safety.

The NFL preseason will begin with the New York Jets facing the Cleveland Browns on Aug. 3 in Canton, Ohio.