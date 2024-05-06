Former Catholic Central star, Wolverine Obi Ezeh dies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Former Grand Rapids Catholic Central star and Michigan Wolverine Obi Ezeh has died. He was 36 years old.

Ezeh’s mother announced the news over the weekend.

The University of Michigan’s football program responded with a statement, saying “We are saddened to hear about the passing of former Wolverine linebacker Obi Ezeh. Our prayers go out to his family, friends and former teammates. May he rest in peace.”

In this 2010 file photo, Michigan linebacker Obi Ezeh tries to tackle Michigan State running back Larry Caper. (AP file)

Ezeh was a three-year starter for the Cougars, setting the program’s career rushing record with 3,189 yards and 26 touchdowns. He rushed for nearly 1,400 yards and 11 touchdowns his senior year, along with 35 tackles and 12 sacks on defense, leading the Cougars to the state championship game and an 11-2 record.

Ezeh committed to Lloyd Carr’s program to play defense and played his entire collegiate career in Ann Arbor. After redshirting his first season, he took over as a starting linebacker in his second year. He went on to start 38 games and play in 50 games during his career, finishing with 293 career tackles.

Ezeh went undrafted in the 2011 NFL Draft. He signed with Washington as a free agent but was waived before the end of training camp.

