Former Cathedral offensive lineman Emil Ekiyor Jr. joins Colts as free agent

Cathedral High School graduate Emil Ekiyor Jr. joined the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft. Here's what you should know about the offensive lineman.

Emil Ekiyor Jr. size

6-3, 314 pounds

Emil Ekiyor Jr. coached by his father (sort of)

The younger Ekiyor started his football journey as a defensive lineman, but Cathedral needed help on the offensive line. The Irish defensive line was coached at the time by Emil Ekiyor Sr., a former NFL D-lineman.

The elder Ekiyor would challenge his son by getting really excited when one of the Irish D-lineman beat his son in a drill or forced a mistake. Said Ekiyor Jr.: "He just knew how to push my buttons.”

“He would go crazy if I got beat,” Ekiyor Jr. said. “It motivated me to do better and get the better of a D-lineman the next play.”

Emil Ekiyor Jr. at Alabama

He was a three-year starter at guard for the Crimson Tide, earning All-Southeastern Conference honors as a senior.

Emil Ekiyor Jr. NFL Draft profile

From NFL.com: "Guard prospect who plays with the calm and consistency expected from a three-year starter at Alabama. Ekiyor is shorter than teams might like, but he’s girthy and plays with excellent fundamentals from snap to whistle. He’s an adequate athlete suited for inside zone and gap scheme runs. Footwork and hand placement are helpful but he’s likely to have issues dealing with space-eaters and bull-rushers who can generate pocket push against him. Ultimately, Ekiyor is both smart and sound with how he plays the position and could have staying power as a future starter."

From Draft Network, which ranks him 6th among interior offensive linemen: "Ekiyor’s deficiencies as a player stem from his aggressive nature in that he becomes over-aggressive. In the run game, Ekiyor will get too far extended over his feet, making him lose balance and making him easily sheddable at times. In pass protection, Ekiyor will become over-eager to engage in contact and he will shoot his hands too quickly which results in him overextending causing balance issues.

"Overall, Ekiyor is an experienced offensive lineman with the combination of physical tools and temperament that should make him a starter early in his NFL career if he works on the finer details of his game."

Emil Ekiyor Jr. highlights

