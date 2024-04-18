Former DE Carl Nassib will announce Browns’ 2024 NFL pick in Detroit next week

The 2024 NFL draft is almost here as things get underway next Thursday in Detroit, Michigan. Former Cleveland Browns defensive end Carl Nassib will be joined by Pegg Rajski, the founder of The Trevor Project, who will announce Cleveland’s second-round selection, which is currently scheduled at pick No. 54.

The Browns drafted Nassib in the third round of the 2016 draft, and he spent the first two years of his career in Cleveland. Nassib made history as the first active player to come out as gay while still in the NFL. Will he get the chance to announce a defensive player when the Browns make their pick at 54?

It seems likely that the Browns will use the strength of the draft at wide receiver or offensive tackle, but they don’t rule out a linebacker at the top of the draft—just enough time for Andrew Berry to finalize their draft boards before the fun begins next Thursday.

Story originally appeared on Browns Wire