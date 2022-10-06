Former Cardinals WR Andy Isabella signing with Ravens’ practice squad

The Arizona Cardinals selected WR Andy Isabella in the second round of the 2019 draft. He was a favorite of Kliff Kingsbury and was meant to take over the long-term slot position role.

That never worked out, as Isabella was unable to earn consistent playing time during his time with the Cardinals. Isabella was released by the Cardinals on Wednesday to make room for center Billy Price on the active roster.

Isabella went unclaimed on waivers but intends to sign with the Baltimore Ravens as a free agent, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. He will be joining a Ravens wide receiver room with less competition than the Cardinals, so perhaps he finds a long-term home with them.

The former second-round pick ended his Cardinals career with 33 receptions for 447 yards and three touchdown receptions, the most notable coming in his rookie year. Isabella scored an 88-yard touchdown on Thursday Night Football against the unbeaten 49ers.

It was a disappointing outcome with the Cardinals, particularly given the other wide receivers taken outside of the first round in that draft. The most infamous of course, is Seahawks WR DK Metcalf being selected after Isabella.

