Former Cardinals UDFA Marvin Pierre selected in XFL draft

Linebacker Marvin Pierre signed with the Arizona Cardinals after he was not selected in the 2023 NFL draft. He played collegiately at Kent State.

His stint with the Cardinals didn’t last long, as he was released on June 8 after the team was awarded a waiver claim for cornerback Kyler McMichael.

However, he has a new opportunity. He was selected in the XFL draft last weekend by the Houston Roughnecks.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Pierre now will get to be coached by Wade Phillips, a legendary defensive mind.

An offer for Cardinals fans

For the best local Phoenix news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to azcentral.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire