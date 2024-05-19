Former Cardinals RB David Johnson retires

Running back David Johnson has not played since 2022, but he apparently held out hope of getting another chance.

Johnson, 32, did not receive interest as a free agent last offseason or this offseason, and now has called it quits.

He announced his retirement Sunday.

"I am blessed and very appreciative of the Cardinals drafting me in the third round, and I started my NFL career hitting the ground running (literally)! Two games in, getting my uniform and cleats put in the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton. There's been highs and lows, but I've felt very fortunate and honored by the people who've supported me along this journey," Johnson wrote on social media. "Lastly, I would not have been able to do any of this without God's good grace! He did it all so a kid who didn't have much, was given a chance to do what most can't. I'm looking forward to my next career path in life. I don't know exactly what that will be, but I hope it will bring me the same passion, excitement, and love as football did!"

He played eight seasons in the NFL after the Cardinals drafted him 86th overall in 2015. Johnson spent five seasons in Arizona, two in Houston and one in New Orleans.

The one-time Pro Bowler finishes his career with 1,007 carries for 4,071 yards and 39 touchdowns. He also caught 277 passes for 2,805 yards and 18 touchdowns.

His best season came in 2016 when he had a career-best 1,239 yards on 293 attempts and 16 touchdowns. Johnson added 80 catches for 879 yards and four touchdowns during that All-Pro season.