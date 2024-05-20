Former Cardinals RB David Johnson announces retirement from NFL

He hadn’t played for the Arizona Cardinals since 2019 but running back David Johnson was one of the best fans had seen.

He announced his retirement from the NFL on Sunday via his Instagram account after eight seasons.

He wrote:

Who would have thought this kid would be the first pro athlete to come out of small town Clinton, IA. Chasing a dream when all but 2 D1AA college coaches thought I was good enough for a scholarship. I am blessed and very appreciative of the Cardinals drafting me in the 3rd round 🙏🏾 and I started my NFL career hitting the ground running (literally)! 2 games in, getting my uniform and cleats put in the Pro football Hall of Fame in Canton. There’s been highs and lows, but I’ve felt very fortunate and honored by the people who’ve supported me along this journey. The relationships and brotherhoods I’ve formed with so many of my dawgs will never be forgotten. I’m going to miss the locker room, dining hall, and before meeting vibes. Guys from different backgrounds, ethnicities, struggles, and countries just talking about all aspects of life………..and of course joking around. When it’s all said and done, I really hope I impacted at least 1 person on and off the field in a positive way. I hope I was able to pay it forward, from the countless people who guided and taught me the right way to go about business, and giving back with integrity and a humble demeanor! And to the numerous coaches who sharpened my skills in playing this sport. I am forever grateful of you, truly! Lastly, I would not have been able to do any of this without Gods good grace! He did it all so a kid who didn’t have much, was given a chance to do what most can’t. I’m looking forward to my next career path in life. I don’t know exactly what that will be, but I hope it will bring me the same passion, excitement, and love as football did! 🙌🏾🙏🏾✌🏾

Johnson was drafted in the third round by the Cardinals in 2015 and immediately made an impact, scoring rushing, receiving and return touchdowns in his first two career games.

In 2016, he had his historic season, rushing for 1,239 yards and catching 80 passes for 879 yards, scoring 20 total touchdowns.

He would play five seasons for Arizona before he was traded to the Houston Texans, part of the deal to acquire receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

In his career he played five years for Arizona, two for the Texans and another part of a season in 2022 for the New Orleans Saints.

He finished with 4,071 career rushing yards and 39 touchdowns on 4.0 yards per attempt.

His 3,128 rushing yards for the Cardinals are 10th in franchise history.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire