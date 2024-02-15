Former Cardinals QB David Blough joining Commanders as coach

The Washington Commanders’ offensive staff has some familiar faces to Arizona Cardinals fans. Former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is Washington’s offensive coordinator and David Raih, who was the Cardinals’ receivers coach for the first two seasons Kingsbury was in Arizona, is a tight ends coach. They also added a former Cardinals player to their staff.

The Commanders announced that David Blough is their assistant quarterbacks coach. He apparently has decided to retire from his playing career.

Blough played for the Cardinals in 2022, starting the final two games of the season, and spent the offseason and preseason in 2023 with them.

He spent most of the 2023 season on the practice squad of the Detroit Lions.

Blough apparently impressed Kingsbury in the few weeks he was on the team in 2022, Kingsbury’s final year as the head coach.

Landing the coaching job is probably more money than what he made on the practice squad last season.

Blough went winless in seven NFL regular-season starts and was 0-2 for the Cardinals in 2022, but he did lead Arizona to two comeback preseason wins last year.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire