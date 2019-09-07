Former Cardinals outfielder Chris Duncan dead at 38 after battling brain cancer

Former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Chris Duncan dead at 38 after long cancer battle. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Chris Duncan has died, the team announced Friday. He was 38.

Following his retirement from baseball in 2010, Chris Duncan was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. He took time away from his radio job in St. Louis to undergo cancer treatment in October of 2012.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

In January 2019, the cancer returned, forcing Duncan to take a leave from his job at 101.1 ESPN.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Chris Duncan after his courageous battle against brain cancer.



We extend our heartfelt sympathies to his wife, Amy, the entire Duncan family, and his many friends. pic.twitter.com/vCpZTsMXXZ — St. Louis Cardinals (@Cardinals) September 7, 2019

It’s with an extremely heavy heart that we announce that our former teammate Chris Duncan lost his battle today. He will always be a part of our family at the station and a big part of our community! RIP Dunc we love you! pic.twitter.com/IWqB9z2sAv — 101 ESPN Radio St. Louis (@101espn) September 7, 2019

Duncan was drafted by the Cardinals in 1999 and eventually made his debut for the team in 2005. He was part of the Cardinals’ World Series championship team in 2006 and remained a part of the team’s outfield rotation until 2009. He slugged 55 home runs and 55 doubles in 389 career games.

His brother, Shelley Duncan, hit 43 career home runs over parts of seven seasons spent with the New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians and Tampa Bay Rays.

Story continues

Their father, Dave Duncan, is the legendary pitching coach who was always closely associated with Hall of Fame manager Tony LaRussa. Dave was in St. Louis for the entirety of Chris’s playing career, serving as Cardinals pitching coach from 1996-2011.

Chris Duncan, a 2006 #STLCards World Series champion, has passed away at the age of 38. Our thoughts are with his friends and family. pic.twitter.com/CBWbvGsayc — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) September 7, 2019

More from Yahoo Sports: