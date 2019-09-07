Former Cardinals outfielder Chris Duncan dead at 38 after battling brain cancer

Former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Chris Duncan dead at 38 after long cancer battle. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

Former St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Chris Duncan has died, the team announced Friday. He was 38.

Following his retirement from baseball in 2010, Chris Duncan was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. He took time away from his radio job in St. Louis to undergo cancer treatment in October of 2012.

In January 2019, the cancer returned, forcing Duncan to take a leave from his job at 101.1 ESPN.

Duncan was drafted by the Cardinals in 1999 and eventually made his debut for the team in 2005. He was part of the Cardinals’ World Series championship team in 2006 and remained a part of the team’s outfield rotation until 2009. He slugged 55 home runs and 55 doubles in 389 career games.

His brother, Shelley Duncan, hit 43 career home runs over parts of seven seasons spent with the New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians and Tampa Bay Rays.

Their father, Dave Duncan, is the legendary pitching coach who was always closely associated with Hall of Fame manager Tony LaRussa. Dave was in St. Louis for the entirety of Chris’s playing career, serving as Cardinals pitching coach from 1996-2011.

