Former Cardinals OL Jared Veldheer suspended 6 games but is retiring

The Arizona Cardinals dealt away tackle Jared Veldheer in 2018 to the Denver Broncos. Since then he has retired and come out of retirement the last two years to play late in the season and in the postseason.

It does not look like he will be playing again.

ESPN’s Field Yates reported Veldheer has been suspended by the NFL for the first six games of the season. That would be presumably for a violation of the league’s policy on performance-enhancing substances.

Veldheer released a statement on the suspension, shared by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, also noting he has retired from the NFL, so the suspension will not matter.

A statement from veteran OT Jared Veldheer, who had already decided to retire and says he was prescribed medication that triggered his six-game suspension: pic.twitter.com/QTe8CsaYx6 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 27, 2021

Veldheer had already decided to retire and was taking a prescription to increase his testosterone levels. He notes the need for the treatment comes from his time in the NFL playing football.

Veldheer did not play until December of the last two seasons, so even if he were to decide to unretire again, the suspension would have passed.

