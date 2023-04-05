Former Cardinals LB Kamu Grugier-Hill signs with Panthers

Another former Arizona Cardinals player has found a new team to play for. The latest is linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, who was a midseason addition in 2022.

The Carolina Panthers announced Tuesday that they signed Grugier-Hill.

He is reunited with head coach Frank Reich, who was the offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles when Grugier-Hill played for Philly.

He spent four seasons with the Eagles after entering the league as an undrafted rookie. In 2020, he played for the Miami Dolphins and then a season and a half for the Houston Texans.

After he was released by Houston last year, he signed with the Cardinals.

He played nine games for Arizona and had eight tackles.

He played mostly on special teams.

