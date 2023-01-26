Former Cardinals LB Jessie Lemonier dead at 25

Jessie Lemonier, who spent part of last offseason with the Arizona Cardinals, is dead. He was 25 years old.

Lemonier entered the league in 2020 as an undrafted rookie with the Los Angeles Chargers. He appeared in six games as a rookie and had two tackles and two quarterback hits.

In 2021, he appeared in seven games for the Detroit Lions, collecting 15 tackles, 1.5 sacks and three quarterback hits.

He was with the Cardinals in the offseason but did not make the team.

The Lions released this statement about Lemonier:

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of the passing of former Detroit Lion Jessie Lemonier. Jessie was a model teammate and wonderful young man who is gone far too soon. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.”

