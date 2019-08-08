Former Cardinals DT Nkemdiche signs with Dolphins

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) -- Defensive tackle Robert Nkemdiche has signed with the Miami Dolphins two weeks after the Arizona Cardinals released their 2016 first-round draft pick.

Nkemdiche is still recovering from ACL surgery last December, and the Dolphins placed him on the active/physically unable to perform list Thursday.

He played in 27 games in three injury-plagued seasons with the Cardinals. Last year he started six games and had 4+ sacks.

