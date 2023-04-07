Former Cardinals DT Corey Peters announces retirement

After much prayerful consideration I’ve decided to retire from the NFL. The last thirteen years have been incredible. I’m grateful I’ve had the chance to compete at the highest level of the game.

I must first and foremost give thanks to God for the talent he has given me, the opportunities he has provided for me. For always being by my side throughout this journey, which has at times been incredibly difficult.

I want to acknowledge my wife Genna-Gabrielle, who has been a rock for me. Thank you for being my biggest supporter, for being there for me through heartbreak and injury. Thank you for your love.

I owe my parents a debt of gratitude for having supported my aspirations long before we were aware of their viability. I can stand strong because of the foundation you’ve given me.

To the rest of my family and friends, thank you for taking this journey with me. I appreciate all of your encouragement and support.

A special thank you to the Atlanta Falcons, Arizona Cardinals, and Jacksonville Jaguars for being a vital part of making my dreams come true.

I feel privileged to have lined up next to my teammates. My most valuable possession is the memories we’ve created together. Please know that I am your brother for life and that it was an immense privilege to compete with you.

Sincerely, I never imagined that I would continue playing football professionally for this long. I’ll always be appreciative of the time I’ve had, but now is the time to take on a fresh challenge. I’m not sure what’s coming up, but I’m excited to see where life takes me!