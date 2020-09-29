Former Cardinals draft pick Hakeem Butler converting to TE with Eagles

Jess Root

Former Arizona Cardinals 2019 fourth-round pick Hakeem Butler has a new team and a new position. After getting cut by the Cardinals before the season this year, he had signed with the Carolina Panthers practice squad. Arizona faces Carolina this week.

However, he is back on an NFL roster. He has signed with the Philadelphia Eagles but is changing positions. He is moving to tight end.


The move to tight end perhaps can jumpstart his career. At 6-foot-5 and 225 pounds, he has the size and speed to be a difference maker at tight end. However, he will need to learn to block and likely will need to add at least 15 pounds.

The Eagles need help at tight end, as Dallas Goedert was placed on injured reserve.

The Cardinals could see Butler. They play the Eagles in Week 15.

