Former Cardinals DL Jack Crawford retires from NFL

After 10 seasons in the NFL, I know my time has come to step away from the game and close the chapter of my life in the league.

At 16 years old, I left my family and friends in the U.K. and moved to the U.S. I couldn’t have imagined the journey that lay ahead of me, it feels like it flew by and I’m grateful for every minute.

I want to thank all the organizations that took a chance on me and all of the fans that supported me. I will never take for granted the memories of going to battle with my friends and teammates.

I want to give a special thanks to my girlfriend, Megan, who supported me throughout my career and picked me up when I was down.

I want to thank my agent David Canter who worked hard to protect my best interests.

I also want to thank the Dandrea family, they welcomed me into their home and treated me as one of their own since Day 1.