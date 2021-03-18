Former Cardinals DL D’Angelo Blackson heading to Bears

The Arizona Cardinals have another one of their free agents heading elsewhere. The latest is defensive lineman D’Angelo Blackson.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Blackson is going to join the Chicago Bears, having agreed to a two-year contract.

The #Bears have agreed to terms with defensive linemen Angelo Blackson on a 2-year contract, source said. A productive player this year for AZ, now an addition to a talented Chicago defensive front. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 18, 2021

Blackson was acquired by the Cardinals after final cuts on a waiver claim after he was released by the Houston Texans. Playing for his third team in six seasons, he had his most productive year. He played in all 16 games, the only defensive lineman on the team to do so, starting nine. He tied his career-high with 24 tackles and also tied his career-high with 2.5 sacks. He also had a career-high four tackles for loss and career-high eight quarterback hits.

He is the third Cardinals free agent to agree to a deal with a new team on Wednesday. Linebacker Haason Reddick agreed to a one-year deal with the Carolina Panthers and cornerback Patrick Peterson agreed to a one-year deal with the Minnesota Vikings after a decade with Arizona.

