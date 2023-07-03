Former Cardinals coach Vince Tobin dies at 79 years old

The start of the holiday week began with some sadness for the Arizona Cardinals organization. Retired AZCentral sportswriter Kent Somers tweeted that former Arizona Cardinals head coach Vince Tobin had died at age 79.

The team later announced the death.

Rest In Peace, Coach Tobin 🙏 pic.twitter.com/XDXOPQ5Wo1 — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) July 3, 2023

Tobin was Arizona’s head coach from 1996-2000. He went 28-43 but, in 1998, led the Cardinals to the playoffs for the first time since moving to Arizona. They beat the Dallas Cowboys for their first playoff win in 50 years before losing to the Minnesota Vikings.

His career in the NFL as a coach spanned from 1986-2001. He was defensive coordinator for the Chicago Bears from 1986-1992. He was defensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts from 1994-1995 before getting hired by the Cardinals. He was fired midseason in 2000 and then was defensive coordinator for the Detroit Lions in 2001. In 2004, he was a special assistant for the Green Bay Packers.

