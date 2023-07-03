Former Cardinals coach Vince Tobin dies at 79

Vince Tobin, who coached the Arizona Cardinals from 1996 into the 2000 season, has died. He was 79.

Tobin led the Cardinals to a playoff appearance in 1998, capped by the franchise's first postseason victory since the Truman administration.

"As head coach of the Cardinals, his steady leadership was a constant and a big part of the success the team enjoyed during his tenure," Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said in a statement. "His football legacy with us is highlighted by the thrilling 1998 season, return to the postseason, and upset playoff win at Dallas. He will also be remembered for his instrumental role in key decisions like drafting Jake Plummer and Pat Tillman."

The Cardinals fired Tobin after a 2-5 start in 2000. He had a record of 28-43.

Tobin, who went to college at the University of Missouri, started his coaching career there in 1965. He worked as defensive coordinator from 1971 to 1976. He then coordinated the defense of the BC Lions of the CFL from 1977 through 1982.

Next came a stint in the USFL, as defensive coordinator of the Philadelphia (and then Baltimore) Stars, from 1983 through 1985.

His NFL career started in 1986, as the defensive coordinator — and successor to Buddy Ryan — in Chicago. He held that job for seven years, was out of football in 1993, and then became the Colts' defensive coordinator in 1994. He got the job in Arizona after the Colts nearly made it to the Super Bowl to cap the 1995 season.

After leaving Arizona, Tobin served as Lions defensive coordinator in 2001, and as Packers defensive coordinator in 2004.

Tobin actually followed Ryan twice. Tobin took over the dominant Bears' defense in 1986 after Ryan became coach of the Eagles, and Tobin replaced Ryan as head coach of the Cardinals.

We extend our condolences to Tobin's family, friends, players, and colleagues.

