Former Cardinal teammates meet up in Memphis

MEMPHIS – Matt Carpenter is not the only former St. Louis Cardinal spending the week in Memphis.

While Carpenter is rehabbing an oblique injury with the Redbirds, he has an old teammate in the stands out at Autozone Park.

It is former St. Louis slugger Matt Holliday, who was teammates with Carpenter in St. Louis for six seasons. But for Holliday this week, it’s less about Carpenter and more about one of the top prospects in all of baseball.

Matt’s son Jackson was the top pick in the 2022 Draft by the Orioles and at 20 years old, has already had his first big league call-up with Baltimore.

So while Holliday continues to help groom his son for the major leagues, he can’t help but smile at the fact part of that journey includes his former teammate and good friend here in Memphis.

“We had dinner last night and the night before. It’s cool to watch. Obviously, I enjoy watching my son play, but to have him taking a lead with Matt Carpenter holding him on, as one of my close friends, it’s a little surreal,” Matt Holliday said. “I don’t know if he feels old or I feel old. Somebody should feel old about this. That Jackson and him are playing against each other.”

And they’ll likely play against each other throughout the weekend out at Autozone Park.

