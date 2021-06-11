Former Capitals teammates share nice moment during on-ice scuffle

Former Caps teammates share nice moment during on-ice scuffle originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

When the Capitals lose as many good players as they have over the years, former teammates are bound to pop up against each other around the league.

That's been the case during the Stanley Cup Playoffs as well, and it led to a fun moment during the Golden Knights-Avalanche series on Thursday.

As tempers flared after the horn, former Capitals Andre Burakovsky and Chandler Stephenson found each other amidst the scuffle, opting for peace and friendship over more violence.

Former #Caps teammates Chandler Stephenson and Andre Burakovsky found each other during post-period shenanigans between Avs /Vegas..



With tempers escalating around them, they skated off with their arms around each other, definitely reminiscing about water fountain celebrations pic.twitter.com/gMTceOBtfg — Ben Raby (@BenRaby31) June 11, 2021

Both players spent five seasons in Washington before moving to their new teams, overlapping from 2015-2019. That, of course, includes the Caps' epic Stanley Cup run in 2018.

Winning a ring together is an experience not easily forgotten, and it's clear from the two players skating off with arms around each other that they are still friends.

It's always sad to see fan favorites leave Washington, but it's still fun to see nice moments like this when former teammates face one another on the ice.