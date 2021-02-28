Former Capitals' fan-favorite Matt Hendricks almost makes Bruce Boudreau cry

Former Caps fan-favorite Hendricks almost makes Boudreau cry originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Matt Hendricks played just three seasons for the Washington Capitals during his professional hockey career, but the winger quickly became a fan favorite for his toughness, his big personality and his inexplicable shootout skills.

Ahead of the Capitals' Sunday matchup against the New Jersey Devils, Hendricks joined NBC Sports Washington's Capitals Pregame Live, where he was reunited with his former coach in Washington, Bruce Boudreau.

During the 'Players Only' segment of the show, Hendricks told the story of how he originally joined the Capitals during training camp of 2010 on a tryout basis and yet made the roster with a fantastic camp, a memory that almost made his former coach cry by the time he was done thanking him for the opportunity.

"When you're a player growing up, your parents are always huge advocates. Looking back, I had my agent at the time and my dad who was always in my corner. But Bruce Boudreau gave me my opportunity in Hershey," Hendricks said.

"I came in on a one-way American League deal. He believed in me," Hendricks continued. "He kept telling me that 'you're going to make it to the NHL. Don't believe what other people are saying because you're going to make it. Believe in yourself.' It followed me for the rest of my career and let me live out my dream."

Once Hendricks finished, a near-teary-eyed Boudreau blurted out: "You're going to make me cry."

Later, Boudreau -- who originally coached Hendricks when he was a player for Washington's AHL affiliate Hershey Bears -- would share his side of the story of how he convinced Hendricks to ultimately come to Washington following the winger's departure from the Colorado Avalanche organization.

"He went to Colorado and something didn't work out with his contract. He was an NHL player at the time," Boudreau said. "I remember talking to Matt and saying, 'Matt, just come here on a tryout. A tryout. And I guarantee if you come here, I won't let you leave.' Matt can attest to this and while he might relent it, I know it was tough to come out here on a tryout."

It only took one preseason game for Hendricks to validate Boudreau's decision to bring him in, as Hendricks scored a hat-trick against the Blue Jackets on Sept. 22, 2010.

"I remember going into [general manager] George [McPhee]'s office the next day and saying, 'See, George. This guy can play.' I kept shooting it to him," Boudreau said.

While Hendricks quickly earned Boudreau's trust in Washington, he also became a favorite of Alex Ovechkin, too, that preseason.

"The kicker was that he didn't go through my heart, he went through [Alex Ovechkin's]," Boudreau said. "Ovi got hit by [Greg] Campbell in Boston and the next game we played them, Hendy moved to center and said 'Let me take the faceoff.' At the drop of the puck, he fought him, and Ovi loved him for that. It's not the coach that loves you that's gonna get you here. Ovi loved him and he was here for life."

Several months later, Hendricks would agree to a two-year extension with Washington. In his three seasons with the Capitals, Hendricks finished with 18 goals, 24 assists in 203 games played.