Former Canes player finds a new home upstate. And Canes line up five transfer visits

Former Miami Hurricanes defensive end Nyjalik Kelly won’t need to leave Florida to continue his college career. Kelly committed to UCF this week.

He’s the second Canes transfer to commit to another Florida school this offseason.

Cornerback Davonte Brown, a former UCF player, transferred to FSU after spending one year at Miami. His brother, second-year player Damari Brown, is a front-runner to start at cornerback for UM this season.

Kelly had four sacks in 16 games, over two seasons, for UM. He played in just four games last season due to injury.

Meanwhile, UM is lining up visits with a handful of transfer targets.

Oregon State running back Damien Martinez, who ran for 1185 yards on 6.1 per carry last season, will visit UM this weekend -- his final visit after trips to Arizona and Mississippi State.

Also expected to visit this weekend: Houston receiver Sam Brown (who was previously coached by UM offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson) and Marshall cornerback Dyoni Hill (who was previously coached by UM defensive coordinator Lance Guidry).

Louisville linebacker Jaylin Alderman, who started 14 games last season, also is setting up a visit. He had 62 tackles, including seven for loss, and 1.5 sacks last season.

Also, UM has scheduled a visit next week with Michigan State’s Simeon Barrow, a highly-coveted defensive tackle and a high priority for the Canes. Barrow recently visited LSU and is visiting Missouri this week. Texas also is in the mix. He has 18.5 tackles for loss and 10.5 sacks in three seasons with the Spartans.

Meanwhile former IMG Academy offensive lineman Xavier Lozowicki, who is transferring from Maine, announced that UM has offered him a scholarship. BYU and Cincinnati are among his other offers. Pro Football Focus rated him the best pass blocking offensive tackle on the FCS level last season.