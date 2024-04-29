Advertisement
Former Canadian soccer star Kaylyn Kyle in images

Pitch Perfect ...

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
Kyle had an impressive career that spanned over 10 years, one that included the bronze medal for Team Canada at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London as well as World Cup accolades and more. These days, fans might recognize her as a broadcaster and host on Apple TV for its MLS coverage.

Kaylyn Kyle

(DAVID GANNON/AFP via Getty Images)
Kaylyn Kyle

(DAVID GANNON/AFP via Getty Images)
Kaylyn Kyle

(Photo by Scott Heavey/Getty Images)
Kaylyn Kyle

(JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP via Getty Images)
Kaylyn Kyle

(Photo by Martin Rose/Getty Images)
Kaylyn Kyle

(ALFREDO ESTRELLA/AFP via Getty Images)
Kaylyn Kyle

(Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)
Kaylyn Kyle

(Photo by Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images)
Kaylyn Kyle

(Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)
Kaylyn Kyle

(Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)
Kaylyn Kyle

(Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)
Kaylyn Kyle

(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/GettyImages)
Kaylyn Kyle

(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/GettyImages)
Kaylyn Kyle

(PAUL ELLIS/AFP/GettyImages)
Kaylyn Kyle

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Kaylyn Kyle

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kaylyn Kyle

(Photo by Tom Szczerbowski/Getty Images)
Kaylyn Kyle

(GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images)
Kaylyn Kyle

(GEOFF ROBINS/AFP via Getty Images)
Kaylyn Kyle

(Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Kaylyn Kyle

(Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Kaylyn Kyle

(Photo by Rich Lam/Getty Images)
Kaylyn Kyle

(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP via Getty Images)
Kaylyn Kyle

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
Kaylyn Kyle

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)
Kaylyn Kyle

(Jessica Alcheh-USA TODAY Sports)
