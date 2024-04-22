Former Calipari assistant not going to Arkansas, chooses Illinois

Orlando Antigua will hired as an assistant coach for the Illinois basketball team after previous reports had linked him to the same job at Arkansas.

Antigua spent the last three years on coach John Calipari’s staff at Kentucky. With the Wildcats, he largely worked with the team’s big men, including All-American Oscar Tshiebwe. Before his time in Lexington, Antigua had worked four years with the Fighting Illini and helped develop All-American Kofi Cockburn.

Antigua also worked with Calipari at Memphis and was head coach at South Florida from 2014-17. He played his college basketball at Pittsburgh. Brad Underwood is the head coach at Illinois and will be entering his eighth season at the helm.

A CBS Sports report incorrectly had Antigua, Chin Coleman, Chuck Martin, Bruiser Flint and Brad Calipari all joining Calipari’s new staff at Arkansas. The only assistant coach who has been announced thus far is Kenny Payne, who was announced just ahead of the weekend.

Former Kentucky forward Zvonimir Ivisic will also join Calipari at Arkansas after signing with the Razorbacks over the weekend and committing to Arkansas from the transfer portal last week.

Story originally appeared on Razorbacks Wire