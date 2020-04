Pac-12 Networks Ashley Adamson and Yogi Roth speak with former Cal, and current Miami Dolphins running back Patrick Laird ahead of the NFL Draft. Laird talked about what it was like to go undrafted, and what it took to make an NFL roster as a result. See the full interview during "Pac-12 Playlist" on Thursday, April 23 at 7 p.m. PT/ 8 p.m. MT on Pac-12 Network.