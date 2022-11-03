Former Cal cornerback sizes up the Golden Bears’ titanic challenge vs USC

Darius Allensworth, who played in Cal’s secondary several years ago, is a former four-star recruit as measured by PrepStar and Rivals. The 247Sports Composite, 247Sports, ESPN and Scout gave him three stars each

He was ranked as the No. 24 cornerback in the nation by PrepStar and Rivals, while the 247Sports Composite (No. 40), Scout (No. 70) and 247Sports (No. 79) also had him on their lists of the nation’s top players at the position. He was ranked No. 81 nationally as an athlete (i.e., a non-position-specific prospect) by ESPN.

Allensworth joined us to discuss the Trojans’ outlook for the remainder of the season, the Cal game plan versus USC this Saturday night, and the crisis connected to the Golden Bears’ sputtering offense.

Trojans Wire: Currently ranked No. 9 in the polls, do you think Lincoln Riley and the USC Trojans can crack the College Football Playoffs in Year 1?

Allensworth: Anything is possible, especially with the talent and staff they have.

Trojans Wire: What does Cal need to do Saturday to slow down the USC explosive offense?

Allensworth: Believe it or not, I believe Cal’s ability to control the tempo and keep USC’s offense off the field is the way to slow them down. I expect Cal to run the ball and try and control the clock.

Trojans Wire: Cal has improved in some areas but is sitting at 3-5 for the season, and Justin Wilcox finds himself on the hot seat again. What can he do to overcome a losing record this season?

Allensworth: The offense has underachieved since he’s been the head coach. I don’t really think there’s anything he can do.

