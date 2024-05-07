Former BYU hoops star Caleb Lohner commits to Utah football

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Sports) – Caleb Lohner is coming back to Utah, but not in the way you might think.

Lohner announced on Monday that he has committed to play football at the University of Utah, but also insinuated that he would play basketball for the Utes as well.

“I’m very excited and grateful in announce my commitment to play football at the University of Utah,” Lohner wrote on X. “This presents a unique opportunity to potentially contribute on the court as well. I look forward to embracing the challenge and privilege to represent the Utes with pride!”

Thank you Utah Athletics for this opportunity. GO UTES pic.twitter.com/S4zox12dEP — Caleb Lohner (@caleblohner) May 6, 2024

Lohner did not play high school football, but at 6-foot-8, 230 pounds, Lohner is expected to play tight end for the Utes. He attended Utah’s spring game last month at Rice-Eccles Stadium.

Lohner originally committed to play basketball at Utah out of Wasatch Academy, but ended up at BYU. He averaged 7.0 points and 6.5 rebounds in two seasons for the Cougars.

Caleb Lohner transfers from BYU to Baylor

Lohner then transferred to Baylor, where he played the last two seasons. Lohner played in 69 games, but came off the bench in all of them, and averaged just 2.8 points and 2.9 rebounds for the Bears.

With one season of eligibility remaining, Lohner entered the transfer portal after the 2023-24 season.

Caleb Lohner explains why he went from Utah to BYU

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC4 Utah.