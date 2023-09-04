Former BYU football players weigh in on Cougars’ season-opening win

Brandon Judd
·3 min read
BYU Cougars quarterback Kedon Slovis (10) fights his way from the 1-yard-line to score, putting the Cougars up 14-0 after the PAT, during the game against the Sam Houston Bearkats at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023.
BYU Cougars quarterback Kedon Slovis (10) fights his way from the 1-yard-line to score, putting the Cougars up 14-0 after the PAT, during the game against the Sam Houston Bearkats at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The 2023 season opener established a milestone for BYU football — the Cougars’ 14-0 win over Sam Houston was the first of the Big 12 era for the program.

It was a far-from-perfect effort, as the Cougars looked uninspired — particularly on offense — during large portions of the late-night Saturday matchup.

Still, the victory gave a glimpse at a handful of positive elements to the 2023 version of the team, among them a good first impression of the new-look Jay Hill defense and the emergence of true freshman running back LJ Martin.

Related

The game also had former BYU players talking.

Several former Cougars turned to social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, to share some perspective after the Week 1 win.