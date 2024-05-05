Former Butler guard transferring to Dayton

A former Butler University guard has announced he will transfer to the University of Dayton.

>>RELATED: ‘Coming home;’ Alter grad transferring to UD after 2 seasons at Marshall

Posh Alexander said he will play his fifth and final season at UD after playing last season as a member of the Butler Bulldogs, according to a social media post.

“A-10, Wassup,” he said. “Looking forward to seeing the passion of the Flyer Faithful.”

The 6-foot guard from Brooklyn, New York played his first three seasons as a starter at St. John’s before transferring to Butler after former Red Storm coach Mike Anderson was fired.

Alexander has led the Big East in steals per game in his four seasons, including 71 last season, his bio page said.

>>RELATED: ‘100% committed;’ Ohio State transfer signs Dayton

He is the third transfer this spring for Dayton.

News Center 7 previously reported that both Zed Key and Jacob Conner announced they will play for the Flyers next season after entering the transfer portal.

Dayton is coming off a 25-8 season, beating Nevada for its first NCAA Tournament win since 2015, and advancing to the Second Round before losing to Arizona.