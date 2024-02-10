Former Bulls MVP Derrick Rose almost retired at end of last season

Over the years, the Chicago Bulls have had some legendary players suit up in the red and black. Obviously, there are the Michael Jordans and Scottie Pippens of the world, but since the turn of the century, no Bull has been more of a fan-favorite in Chicago than Derrick Rose.

Chicago selected Rose, who grew up in the city, with the first pick in the 2008 NBA Draft. In his very first season with the Bulls, Rose helped lead the Bulls to a playoff spot, and by his third year with the squad, he became the youngest player to ever win the MVP award.

The love Chicago has for Rose exists to this day, even though the Bulls decided to trade him to the New York Knicks in 2016. And while Rose is still in the league, playing with the Memphis Grizzlies, he almost retired at the end of last season.

“Around that time I was still trying to figure out if I still wanted to play,” Rose told Stefan Bondy of the New York Post. “Just trying to figure out my route, if I wanted to stay or leave.”

Rose has dealt with some injuries this season, and the Grizzlies have spiraled toward the bottom of the West due to missing so many players for extended periods of time.

However, the former Bull has appeared in 18 games for Memphis this season. In those contests, he’s averaged 8.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, and 3.3 assists while shooting 44.7% from the floor and 35.1% from behind the three-point line.

