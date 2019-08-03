Former Bulls forward Bobby Portis wants Zach LaVine to be a part of Team USA

Bobby Portis took to Twitter to ask the question many Bulls fans have been thinking about lately....will Zach LaVine ever get an invite to Team USA training camp?

When they gonna invite my man @ZachLaVine stop playing man. https://t.co/k8MvCof9NK — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) August 3, 2019

The 15-man roster for Team USA's World Cup roster is as follows: Bam Adebayo, Harrison Barnes, Jaylen Brown, Kyle Kuzma, Brook Lopez, Kyle Lowry, Khris Middleton, Donovan Mitchell, Mason Plumlee, Marcus Smart, P.J. Tucker, Myles Turner, Kemba Walker, and Thaddeus Young.

The Team USA Select team is the squad that plays Team USA to prepare them before the FIBA Basketball World Cup starts and often contains many of the leagues' up-and-coming talent.

The full roster can be seen here but the shooting guards on the roster include Bucks guard Pat Connaughton, Nets shooter Joe Harris and Spurs defensive ace Derrick White.

While it is obvious that LaVine's counting statistics of 23.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game blow the numbers of that particular group of guards out of the water, it is also true that they each are specialists in a way that LaVine simply cannot be as a high-usage scoring talent

LaVine is clearly an awesome young prospect and has a strong work ethic, so one would believe his time with Team USA will come one day soon.

One would imagine that Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich (Spurs) and assistant coaches Lloyd Pierce (Hawks) and Jay Wright (Villanova) certainly lobbied for their guys (Derrick White, Trae Young and Mikal Bridges respectively) to be a part of the program. Perhaps Bulls head coach Jim Boylen or one of the Bulls new assistant coaches joining the Team USA staff in the future would help LaVine's case to be a part of Team USA.

For now, the Bulls do actually have one representative on Team USA, as new forward Thaddeus Young was selected as a member.

LaVine's chances of making the 2023 Team USA World Cup roster will likely look much better with another year of incremental improvement on the defensive side of the floor and a step forward in his playmaking output.

