Former Bulldogs basketball player Grant Leiendecker returns to Butler as athletic director

Grant Hill: Steph Curry ‘almost giddy' to join US Olympic roster USA Basketball managing director Grant Hill says Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry was "almost giddy" when he got the news he would be on the roster for the Paris Olympics.<p><em><a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com/paris-2024-summer-olympics/grant-hill-steph-curry-giddy-usa-basketball-paris-olympics/1725940/?partner=yahoo&cid=yahoo">Grant Hill: Steph Curry ‘almost giddy' to join US Olympic roster</a> originally appeared on <a href="https://www.nbcsportsbayarea.com?cid=yahoo">NBC Sports Bay Area</a></em></p>

1:33 Now Playing Paused