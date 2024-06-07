Former Bulldog shines during summer ball with Outlaws

Jun. 6—Lucas Vanlanduit spent his freshman year of college as a redshirt at Pittsburg State University.

Prior to that, he stood out on the Carl Junction High School baseball team.

Now, he's shining on the mound with the Joplin Outlaws in the Mid-America League.

Vanlanduit has four appearances and two starts for the Outlaws this season. His earned run average leads the team for pitchers with at least six innings pitched. The right-handed pitcher has a 1.15 ERA through 15 2/3 innings of work. His WHIP is a team best at .96.

This summer will work as an opportunity for the young Vanlanduit to try to get himself ready to compete for a spot in the Gorillas' rotation next spring. It won't be an easy spot to earn as there few pitchers graduating from PSU this offseason. The team's top starter, Tanner Leslie, was a junior this past season.

"I could see him being on the radar. This summer's going to be very valuable for him for confidence and getting some game time," PSU head coach Bob Fornelli said.

Vanlanduit talked after his seven-inning complete game against the Sherman Shadowcats last week. He allowed one run in those seven innings as Joplin earned an 11-1 run-rule win.

"It gives me a lot of confidence heading into the rest of the season. We have a lot of games left and going into the fall and spring with Pitt State," he said.

"I want to get a lot of reps. A lot of innings. Get that experience."

The verdict isn't really out on the level of competition in the newly formed Mid-America League just yet. Each team has played around nine or 10 games so far this summer.

Regardless, Vanlanduit has shown an ability to compete well as a young pitcher. He's pounding the strike zone with just five walks in almost 16 innings. He's tallied 12 strikeouts. That means a K/BB ratio of more than 2:1.

Vanlanduit has seen his top velocity on his fastball increase. Fornelli says he came into PSU at 82 or 83 miles per hour but is up to potentially 89 now. A lot of that falls back on the work he's put in inside the weight room.

"Kids don't understand how hard college guys work. He's put on about 15-20 pounds over the last year. He's still got a long way to go but he's definitely doing the right things to give himself an opportunity to be a really good pitcher in our league," Fornelli said.

Even with the added speed, Fornelli believes it's important for his young competitor to have all of his pitches working. The Outlaws' skipper, Brian Daly, saw that in the most recent outing on Saturday as he complimented all of Vanlanduit's pitches.

"Even if you do throw 89, you aren't going to beat people on fastball. You better have some off-speed to go with it," Fornelli said.

What it all boils down to for Vanlanduit's college coach is the competitive nature and that ability to pitch. Someone like Cole Gayman from MSSU always stood out to Fornelli as a competitor and he hovered anywhere from 89 to low 90s in velocity on his heater.

Fornelli called Gayman the MIAA pitcher of the year this spring even though he didn't win the award. Fornelli's main thing is "can you pitch?"